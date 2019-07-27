Cal Thomas: The Founders and national debt

President Trump tried to put a gloss on the tentative agreement by saying it will strengthen the military and help veterans. In fact, it is little more than an invitation to unrestrained spending for the next two years. With Congress demonstrating no spending restraint, this is like removing speed limits and radar traps, hoping people will drive responsibly. Even in Washington's current hyper-partisan environment, Democrats will likely agree with a Republican president who allows them to spend more money, much of which must be borrowed from other countries.