How to help children with disabilities safely return to school | COMMENTARY

The Maryland State Department of Education has issued guidance to local school systems, instructing those school systems to implement IEPs to the fullest extent possible during distance learning. Even when students cannot receive in-person services, they are still legally entitled to a free appropriate public education. While schools are closed, the school system should develop an Individualized Continuity of Learning Plan, based on an individual student’s IEP and needs. When students are able to return to schools, the school system should determine what additional or different services each student needs to address any decline in skills or lack of progress during distance learning.