When will the country be ready for a woman president? | COMMENTARY

But what does this mean for our future? Will Mr. Biden really be, as he himself has assured us, a bridge to the future? Does that future include women and people of color in the top leadership positions? He has promised a woman as his vice president. Is that the best we can hope for? Does the animus toward older women mean that we must resign ourselves to supporting roles? This hostility toward women in high positions does not serve us well; as we look around the world, we see that the most successful leaders in the time of coronavirus have been women such as Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, and Angela Merkel, chancellor of Germany, who combine intelligence and empathy with high expectations for their country’s citizens.