City Councilman: Baltimore puts its money where its mouth is, passing bill to divest pension funds from fossil fuels | COMMENTARY

Climate change is the defining challenge of our time, and one that requires an all-hands-on-deck approach. Groups like Sunrise and young people like Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg are reminding political leaders across the world of the urgency. Cities, states, countries — we all have our role to play and more to do. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the council and in city government, and supporting bold action by our state and federal leaders to slow warming and save the only planet we have. The time is now.