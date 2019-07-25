Women’s World Cup winners: Four star performances deserve four star pay

Each team plays 20 games. But the women are paid $4,950 per game, while the men are paid $13,166 per game — a difference of $8,216 per game, which is significant. For the World Cup win the pay difference is stark. There is a $370 million difference in total prize money. The 2019 world women’s cup prize money was $30 million compared to the 2018 world men’s team cup prize money of $400 million. The pay gap carried over into pay for each player. Each player on the men’s World Cup team earned $1.1 million compared to $250,000 for each player on the women’s team; a difference of $850,000. The men were paid over four times the amount as the women. Four Star Performance by the U.S. Senior Women’s National Soccer Team earns less than 23 cents on the dollar compared to the men’s team. Is this fair?