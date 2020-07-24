Sierra Club founder not the only symbol of racism the environmental community must reckon with | COMMENTARY

The Chesapeake Bay restoration community has long discussed the desire and need to engage with diverse communities in our watershed. Still, some conservation organizations may argue that focusing on dismantling systemic racism is a distraction from their core environmental focus. However, what we as a community need to understand is that people of color in this country are at greater risk of violence when they are participating in the very activities that we encourage people to engage in. Going for a run, hiking in the woods or birding in a city park can put people of color into life or death situations. Merely protecting and restoring our public lands and waterways is not enough. Until nature is accessible to all without fear of harm or discrimination we have failed in our mission.