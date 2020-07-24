Listen to the scientists when it comes to COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

But what about better medicines? For that, we need to understand the alien threat, and that can only come from research laboratories like mine and those of my colleagues. As an example, we know that age, male sex, diabetes, heart disease and minority status increase the risk of dying from COVID-19, but we don’t know why, and my laboratory is working on that, to design new medicines, and to know whom to treat early, when less specific medicines like remdesivir or convalescent sera work better. Other Hopkins scientists are studying healthy people who are infected but don’t get sick, to find out why and apply that knowledge to the rest of us. Unfortunately, only $3.6 billion has been appropriated by Congress for this type of work, not nearly enough for a once in a century threat like COVID-19. Research institutions have requested $26 billion in emergency appropriations to fight the COVID invasion without losing our ability to fight the diseases we already had.