The case for keeping the Calloway house in Baltimore

Later, he went on to become the first African-American to sell 1 million records from a single song. He was the first African-American to publish a dictionary (with six editions), and he was the first African-American to have his own nationally syndicated radio show. Words that we take for granted like “hip, cool and square” – were all popularized by Cab Calloway. Research also shows that Cab Calloway is the person credited for giving New York City it’s nickname, the “Big Apple.” In addition, Cab was the first performer recorded doing “The Buzz,” the dance that later became known as Michael Jackson’s “Moonwalk.” Cab Calloway's song "Minnie the Moocher" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999, and Cab Calloway was honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.