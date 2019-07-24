UB should merge with Morgan State University, not Coppin

When it comes to higher education in Maryland, Morgan historically has received the short end of the stick, often being left out of opportunities to advance. In the 1960s, when the state considered what to do with its state teachers colleges to help address its growing demand for higher education, there were only two public institutions — UMD College Park and Morgan State — that were considered comprehensive in nature, offering a full menu of undergraduate and graduate degrees. Of the two, only Morgan was located in the city. Given this reality, the logical thing to do at this time would have been to expand the foundation that was already in place at Morgan, but public officials and members of the business community argued against that strategy and instead wanted the University of Maryland to build another campus in Baltimore city, encroaching into an area that Morgan already served.