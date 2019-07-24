Social democracies have failed blue-collar workers

Blue collar workers are in denial that the true reason for their collapse is that technology has made their skills unmarketable. They are choosing to put the blame of their downfall on high taxes, regulations, globalization and immigrants taking their jobs. Since no one wants to feel obsolete, it is understandable why they would see the world that way. These forgotten workers have grown angry at their governments and have turned to far right movements. Such nationalist movements are promising them easy, unrealistic solutions to very complicated issues. Sadly, workers are believing them out of desperation and fear for their future and the future of their children. Blue collar workers are proud people who do not want anything handed to them for free by the government. All they want is the right to work and earn a comfortable wage. Their elected officials have ignored their needs, goals and aspirations for years.