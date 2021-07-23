It shouldn’t take a pandemic to improve access to reproductive health care | COMMENTARY

The current fear from global health officials is that any future prolonged disruption to services will not fare as positively as some of the examples noted above. Youth, in particular, are especially vulnerable. According to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics, an estimated 23 million adolescent girls in low- and middle-income countries were not able to meet their needs for contraception before the pandemic. But due to measures enacted during the pandemic like telemedicine, more young people gained access to contraception and family planning services where previously they would have gone without. Incorporating these services full time could reap enormous benefits.