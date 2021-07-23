Black Americans face worsening disparities because of the pandemic; the federal government must intervene | COMMENTARY

The federal government has a moral obligation to improve the lives of all citizens, and failing to address the worsening societal and economic disparities Black citizens must deal with as a result of the pandemic is unacceptable. Unleashing American capitalism and entrepreneurship would spur job creation, increase access to health care and reduce poverty and crime. This could be accomplished by funding business plan competitions at the nation’s Historically Black colleges and Universities. Private sector investment and intellectual capital could also be brought to bear as investors and potential strategic alliance partners may be interested in working with competition winners to tap into new markets. The time is now to invest in the revitalization of Black communities in order to bring hope to millions of Americans who are falling further behind. The longer we delay, the harder (and more expensive) the solutions will be.