Want to solve Baltimore’s squeegee problems? Legalize and regulate it. | GUEST COMMENTARY

A group of squeegee-ers in the Mount Vernon neighborhood of Baltimore City gathered in the shade on a hot day to discuss the prospect of legalizing squeegeeing with Bmore Gen Wealth founder Amar Mukunda (left). The squeege-ers hope for a pathway to legitimize their activities even if it means complying with certain rules and to find more sustainable employment in the long term. (Amar Mukunda)

Over the past several weeks, the debate about squeegeeing has reached a fever pitch. Some have called for mass arrests of squeegee kids. Others, such as Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, are trying to help them find better jobs.

Much of this conversation misses the larger picture. Squeegeeing on its own is harmless: Even if you don’t give them a cent, if you are polite, almost all the squeegee kids will treat you with respect. In a city rife with extreme poverty, squeegeeing is a decent way to earn. The reason squeegeeing is creating problems, including tragic violence, is that squeegeeing remains technically illegal. The unenforced illegality means that there are no rules or regulations in place to ensure squeegeeing is done in a safe way or to remove squeegee-ers who abuse drivers.

This gray area — a technical ban with no enforcement and no regulations — is part of a broader pattern in Baltimore’s streets and is a recipe for disaster. Squeegeeing should be the first of Baltimore’s gray markets to be legalized, and regulations should be made to determine where, how, when and by whom squeegeeing occurs.

The city should set designated intersections where squeegeeing is permitted, preferably only intersections in safe neighborhoods with good camera coverage. This will ensure that incidents are easily investigated and that few squeegee kids carry guns out of fear for their own safety.

A very simple online form should be set up where those who wish to squeegee can register. Registered squeegee-ers should receive a photo identification, including a squeegee worker ID number. Just as restaurants lose their licenses for violating health codes or laundromats are shut down for violating environmental standards, a squeegee-er who repeatedly abuses drivers or other squeegee-ers, fails to wear his identification or works outside his zone should lose privileges. Those who create conflict with drivers would be reported and shut down long before they have the chance to be threatened and resort to violence themselves.

I’ve already spoken to several squeegee boys, and they are on board. As long as the squeegee kids have a strong voice in the process, additional rules, such as requiring squeegee-ers to participate in community-based training programs or attend school, could also be created. Ultimately, if someone continues to squeegee outside of this framework, they should face legal consequences, just as the owners of an unlicensed bar would.

This is what working and owning a business in the real economy looks like. You fill out some paperwork, jump through some hoops, and, if you break the rules, you don’t get thrown in jail (at first), but you do lose your income. Creating a process to legitimize and protect squeegee-ers will help them become more responsible and give them more opportunity: When disruptive squeegee-ers are shut down, the rest will prosper.

But legalizing and regulating squeegeeing can serve a much bigger purpose in our city. Today almost all of Baltimore’s street activities occur in a gray area: Squeegeeing and dirt bikes are illegal, but the bans aren’t enforced; marijuana sales and prostitution are illegal, but the state’s attorney doesn’t prosecute those crimes so few are arrested; and if you spend 5 minutes in Penn North, you’ll see fentanyl being sold hand to hand within 30 feet of parked police cars. All of this tolerated illegal activity has created a rampant sense of lawlessness in our city. Our young people sense that they can do whatever they want.

And the consequence of that is violence. If you are making money illegally, you can’t call H.R. or the police when someone crosses you or tries to steal from you. Even the slightest provocation becomes a threat that requires you to pull out a gun and demonstrate that you aren’t to be played with. Think about it: We don’t prosecute prostitution in Baltimore, but if a sex-worker gets abused by a customer, who does she call? She has to either carry her own gun, have a pimp or lie to the police about what happened to her. This has enabled trafficking, violence and even the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

As voters in Baltimore, we have been playing the 50. We don’t want people locked up for dirt bikes. prostitution, squeegeeing or drug dealing, but we haven’t had the stomach to legalize these activities. It’s time to change our approach. By legalizing and regulating our gray markets we can restore the rule of law to our city. We can give young people a safe avenue to support their families and seize the moral authority to clear the corners and make arrests where people operate outside this newer, fairer system. Most importantly we can stem the bloodshed in our streets.

Amar Mukunda (amar@bmoregenwealth.org) serves as assistant director of Roca Baltimore, a gun violence prevention program focused on helping Baltimore’s highest risk young men, and is launching the nonprofit Baltimore Generational Wealth initiative to promote home and business ownership among long-term residents of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.