Trump is the new poster boy for racist White House occupants

When you’ve encountered racism, your senses are forever at high alert. For me, the first time was when I was about seven, growing up in Conyers, Ga. All I wanted for a while that summer was to go to the new supermarket — the first in our town — and ride a choo-choo train around the parking lot during grand opening festivities. When an uncle took my sister and me, I immediately left them and leapt into the front car, right behind the clown who was our train conductor. He spun around, called me the n-word and other foul language and ordered me out. That space, he yelled at me, was for white children.