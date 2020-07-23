Pandemic hurting newspapers financially | COMMENTARY

COVID-19 has ravaged the local news industry, but many news organizations were struggling to stay afloat even before the pandemic. The shift in ad revenue away from print and digital outlets toward tech behemoths like Google and Facebook has hollowed out the industry. A spree of mergers and acquisitions by private equity and hedge funds on Wall Street have taken a further toll. These new owners haven’t shown foresight or an ounce of concern for the journalists who help tell important community stories or the health of the industry, and have often pushed it further into decline.