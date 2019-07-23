Excessive car ownership should be scorned

Of course, there are many cases where living without a car is simply too inconvenient. If it means an hour commute on two bus lines, versus 20 minutes by car, the car is the better option (although, with electronic devices, it is now easy to read, work, play games, etc., on a train or bus). And large families may need a minivan. Still, if one spouse has to drive to work, the other may not. Families can assess their needs and trade off, say, the one remaining car as necessary.