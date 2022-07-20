Charles M. Blow: Shed no tears for Carolyn Bryant Donham | GUEST COMMENTARY

FILE - In this Sept. 22. 1955 photo, Carolyn Bryant rests her head on her husband Roy Bryant's shoulder after she testified in Emmett Till murder court case in Sumner, Miss. A team searching the basement of a Mississippi courthouse for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his kidnapping in 1955, and relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for the arrest of Carolyn Bryant Donham _ identified as â€œMrs. Roy Bryantâ€? on the document _ was discovered last week by searchers inside a file folder that had been placed in a box, Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill told The Associated Press on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo, File) (AP)

Enough!

In 1955, Carolyn Bryant Donham (then just Carolyn Bryant), a 21-year-old white woman, accused Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, of making an unwelcome advance at her.

Advertisement

Those accusations led to the boy’s brutal murder. Her then-husband, Roy Bryant, and brother-in-law, J.W. Milam, were charged with the crime.

Now, the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting has obtained a copy of an unpublished memoir by Ms. Donham in which she reportedly wrote that she “tried to protect” the boy by telling her husband, “He’s not the one. That’s not him. Please take him home.”

Advertisement

And, in an astonishing stroke of insensitivity, she wrote that she “always felt like a victim as well as Emmett.”

Ma’am, hush! You have been alive and breathing for nearly 67 years since Till’s bloated body was fished out of the Tallahatchie River with the fan of a cotton gin tied around his neck.

Ms. Donham is now an elderly woman, but let’s be clear: Don’t shed a single tear for her.

She didn’t just accuse Emmettof making improper advances on the day she first encountered the boy, she upped the ante at trial, saying that Emmetthad also physically assaulted her, grabbing her hand so hard that it was difficult to jerk it loose, and then grabbing her around her waist.

She casually called the murdered boy the N-word at trial, referring to Emmettas an N-word “man,” even though by the time of the trial everyone knew he was a boy.

And she wasn’t the only one to mislabel him. At one point, the defense attorney asked: “When you got your pistol, Mrs. Bryant, where was this boy then? Or I should say, where was this man?”

The adultification of Black children continues unabated as a means of justifying deadly force visited upon their bodies. When the police shot Tamir Rice in a Cleveland park within seconds of arriving on the scene, the officer who called in the shooting said, “shots fired, male down, Black male, maybe 20.” Tamir was 12 years old.

In Ms. Donham’s interview with the FBI in the mid-2000s, when the case was reopened, she said that the boy accosted her, and, “As soon as he touched me, I started screaming for Juanita.” There was no screaming in the original testimony.

Advertisement

In his 2017 book, historian Timothy Tyson claimed that Ms. Donham recanted parts of her trial testimony, writing: “But about her testimony that Till had grabbed her around the waist and uttered obscenities, she now told me, ‘That part’s not true.’”

Ms. Donham’s family denies that she recanted.

One question still lingers: Ms. Donham was involved in Till’s abduction. Till’s Uncle Moses testified at trial that when Mr. Bryant and Mr. Milam kidnapped the boy, they took him outside to their car, where a third person identified him in a voice that seemed to him “a lighter voice than a man’s.”

Late last month, an unserved arrest warrant for Ms. Donham “on a charge of kidnapping” was found in the basement of a Mississippi courthouse. Yet, in a statement Ms. Donham gave in 1955, she says that she “did not go to this Negro’s house,” but instead Mr. Bryant brought the boy to her to identify.

But, according to an account by author Douglas O. Linder, Ms. Donham was in the truck with Mr. Bryant and Mr. Milam earlier on the day of the kidnapping “looking for their target,” when they seized another Black man before throwing him out of the truck after Ms. Donham said he wasn’t the right N-word.

Then, when Mr. Bryant and Mr. Milam were acquitted at the trial, the killers kissed their wives, lit cigars and posed for pictures. Ms. Donham was one of the kissed wives. Where was the remorse? Where is it now?

Advertisement

Less than a year after the trial ended, in 1956, Mr. Bryant and Mr. Milam confessed to the gruesome murder in an interview in Look magazine. Still, Ms. Donham stayed married to the killer for about 20 years after Emmettwas killed and never offered a public word about the matter.

In the memoir, she writes that when her husband brought the boy to her for identification, Emmett “flashed me a strange smile and said, ‘Yes, it was me,’ or something to that effect.” He didn’t act “scared in the least,” she wrote.

This, by the way, is the same reason Mr. Milam gave for murdering the boy. Even though Mr. Bryant and Mr. Milam took turns pistol whipping the boy in a tool shed in the early morning, Mr. Milam said: “We were never able to scare him. They had just filled him so full of that poison that he was hopeless.”

The legal system has declined for decades to charge Ms. Donham with a crime, and this month an aide to the Mississippi attorney general made clear that there are no plans to reopen the case against Ms. Donham now.

But, beyond the criminal measure, Ms. Donham has failed the moral measure. She has failed at every turn to offer a redeeming word or action for the boy’s murder and her part in it. The words we’ve seen of this memoir don’t cut it.

The only sympathy I have about this case is for Emmett Till and his family. For Ms. Donham I have only questions, and contempt.

Advertisement

Charles M. Blow (Twitter: @CharlesMBlow) is a columnist for The New York Times, where this piece originally appeared.