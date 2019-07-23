Baltimore: ‘the best place for people with student debt’?

For our purposes, let’s focus on millennials and their younger siblings, Generation Z. As a millennial, I can authoritatively speak of my generation’s two greatest burdens: avocado toast and student loan debt. One is a huge suck on our monthly budgets that seems to be getting worse each year. The other is student loan debt. But seriously, with each passing day, the money we spend on deferred education costs are dollars not being saved for down payments on homes or childcare expenses, much less long-term investments for retirement or our own children’s higher education.