The legacy of the American Disabilities Act 30 years later | COMMENTARY

The first draft of the ADA was written by select members of the national council during a period from 1986 to 1988. During that period, we were working closely with leaders in the disability community, Vice President George H.W. Bush and many members of Congress, including Sens. Bob Dole and Ted Kennedy. The original draft of the ADA was submitted to Congress in 1988 and was further modified to be acceptable to the disability community and to Congressional leaders. After it was signed by President George H.W. Bush in 1990, physical barriers in all critical areas of life activities were slowly being eliminated throughout our nation, allowing people with disabilities to access schools, physician offices, places of employment, recreational facilities, public transportation and even sidewalks with curb-cuts. Employers provided special accommodations so that their workplaces were accessible to their employees with disabilities.