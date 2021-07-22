States were once overt in their race-based voter suppression; today, they hide it in laws that are difficult to challenge | COMMENTARY

So as Texas does in the name of voter fraud what can only be understood in the name of voter suppression, the country is left vulnerable. Vulnerable because the tools we used in the past to identify voter suppression, the questions left to us by Langston Hughes, are not obviously relevant to laws justified by seemingly legitimate grounds, especially ones sanctioned by the courts. And if not obviously relevant, who among us is left to wonder why? Why is Texas still making it harder to vote? Why are those restrictions targeted at just those Americans most disadvantaged by our country? And why, after 78 years, are we still compelled to ask these questions?