Remembering my son who was murdered in Charles Village a decade ago | COMMENTARY

Ten years ago, my son Stephen Pitcairn was hunted down and murdered on St. Paul Street on his way home to Charles Village, as his mom, whom he’d been talking to, listened in horror on here cellphone. Stephen was walking back from the train station after visiting his sisters and cousin in New York. He offered up all his possessions and was murdered for no reason other than the thrill. A local man ran to his aid, but it was too late.