Morgan murder underscores Baltimore’s problems

There was something magical about Baltimore that captured my imagination. I loved the people and how welcoming they were to this kid from New Jersey. I loved the pride residents took in the city and marveled over the ladies cleaning the marble stoops. There was something “real” and “earthy” about the city that I did not find in New York City, just a quick car ride outside of my hometown in Jersey. I felt like I belonged in Baltimore and it accepted me, with my weird Jersey accent and all. I was fortunate to meet Baltimoreans who influenced me for life. People like Baptist minister and civil rights leader Rev. Vernon Dobson; Congressman Parren Mitchell; legendary preacher Rev. Harold Carter; civil rights leader Sen. Verda Welcome; Juanita Jackson Mitchell, the first black woman to practice law in Maryland; and attorney Billy Murphy, for whom I interned as a senior at Morgan and worked on his mayoral campaign. My first byline was as a student in the Baltimore Afro American. The city offered me a college education and a lifetime experience, and I feel indebted to a place that showed love for me.