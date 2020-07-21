Trump has unified everyone against him | COMMENTARY

Even many former Trump voters are appalled by Mr. Trump’s racism, as well as his overall moral squalor. According to a recent New York Times/Sienna College poll, more than 80% of people who voted for Mr. Trump in 2016 but won’t back him again in 2020 think he “doesn’t behave the way a president ought to act” — a view shared by 75% of registered voters across battleground states, which will make all the difference in November.