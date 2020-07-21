Would jury trials via video work? | COMMENTARY

Another impediment to jury trials via video is the constitutional right to an impartial jury. This is commonly understood to mean a jury that is free from bias, but it also means a jury that is paying attention and is free from outside influence and outside sources of information. I have seen jurors nod off a time or two, but everyone could see that for themselves because everyone was in the same room. It would be extremely difficult for an attorney who is in the middle of examining a witness to monitor all of the jurors via video to gauge their reaction to the evidence being presented.