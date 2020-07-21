General Assembly should go into special session to address election, police brutality and other issues | COMMENTARY

If the General Assembly reconvened, we wouldn’t have to cross our fingers hoping that a wealthy real estate developer extends the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until January. We could do that ourselves. We wouldn’t have to beg our governor, who has never demonstrated any interest in or commitment to addressing police brutality, to make common sense policing reforms like banning chokeholds and shooting at vehicles. We could enact such reforms and more ourselves. We would be able to make the general election completely vote by mail, or allow for a hybrid system more similar to our recent primary election. Instead we are allowing Governor Hogan to march droves of older voters and election workers into indoor polling precincts when we know COVID-19 thrives indoors and is more lethal with older individuals.