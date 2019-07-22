Improving Md. education will improve residents’ health, too

The second link is that health and education are intermingled priorities that draw from the same state budget. Hospitals are doing well in Maryland, whether judged by regulated profit margin, CEO salary or total operating profits and revenue. Education is not doing well, as extensively documented in the Kirwan Commission report. One reason is that, for the last decade, growth in the fraction of state revenues going to Medicaid roughly parallels shrinkage in the fraction of state revenues going to K-12 education, which is the unsurprising consequence of a “no new taxes” environment. “No new taxes” is an effective political slogan because real wages for the middle class have barely increased over the last 25 years. Stagnant wage growth is partly due to the escalation of health costs.