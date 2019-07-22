Goldberg: Social-media shock stories amount to lazy journalism

It’s true that the hashtag “NotMyAriel” was briefly trending on Twitter. And it’s true that some people objected to the casting of Ms. Bailey in the role. But if you scroll through the tweets using the hashtag, you’ll find that most of them are by people mocking the hashtag and the sentiments behind it. Without the backlash to the “Little Mermaid backlash,” it never would have been trending in the first place. (Moreover, Brandon Wall of BuzzFeed found evidence suggesting the tweet that set off the viral frenzy came from a troll account.)