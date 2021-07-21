Federal program in Frederick County stokes fear of — and in — undocumented immigrants | COMMENTARY

The entire system is set up to target people who “appear” foreign born. County jails receive funds from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house immigrants facing deportation and fighting it in court. This incentivizes deputies to make pretextual arrests of people who might fall into that category. In Catholic social teaching, bishops say “the economy must serve the people, not the other way around.” Here though, the county is profiting from incarcerating people for minor, civil offenses that should not involve any jail time and then sending deputies out to find more people to put in jail. The immoral cycle of prison-for-profit continues.