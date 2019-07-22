Keeping cool - and cool with each other - at diverse skating rink

Driving through Greenspring Valley I couldn’t help remembering that some 30 years ago, just about when I started skating, demographers were predicting the population change I had just witnessed — girls in headscarves, boys in yarmulkes, daughters of Koreans and immigrants from Belarus, all going round and round together. As subtly as the silky corn tassels of Greenspring Valley will turn brown, We the People have changed. What a wonder. We’re no long who we were, and that’s OK. Doubtless, when those young skaters are my age they’ll look out over some swirling American throng and think the same thing.