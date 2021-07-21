Could Maryland handle a ‘heat dome’? How about one combined with a deadly, Texas-style power outage? | COMMENTARY

But one recent story did stand out. This spring, the New York Times published an article about research examining the risk to cities of a combined power failure and heat wave. (“A New, Deadly Risk for Cities in Summer: Power Failures during Heat Waves,” May 3.) Even before the recent “heat dome” that seared the Pacific Northwest and parts of Canada, we knew that climate change was making heat waves worse and more common. But in this study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, researchers looked at what would happen if a heat wave coincided with a major power failure. The results of the research — which focused on Atlanta, Phoenix and Detroit and determined how hot residential buildings would get — were startling.