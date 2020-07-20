Stephanie Rawlings-Blake: Hogan is no hero | COMMENTARY

Across America, communities are awakening to the revelation that the lives of Black men, women and children matter. It is a hard-earned understanding that the structures of systemic racism that diminish humans based on the color of their skin must be eradicated. To paraphrase Angela Davis: The public is no longer accepting the things they cannot change; they will change the things that they cannot accept. However, to understand how hard this transformation will be, one needs to look no further than Maryland.