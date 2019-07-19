Signs suggest we’re headed toward recession in the next year

The signs of economic trouble are becoming clearer. Beyond all of the above, there are two technical indicators that should alarm all Americans. First, as a result of the Trump tax cuts, income inequality is rising rapidly. The top 0.1% of Americans is now earning almost 12% of the nation’s total income. The last time this happened was right before the Great Recession. The only other time it approached 12% was before the Great Depression. Second, the yield curve on Treasury bonds has become inverted. The spread between the 10-year Treasury bond and the 3-month Treasury bond is referred to as the yield curve. In a healthy economy, the 10-year bond should have a higher interest rate than the 3-month bond. The yield curve is now inverted with the 3-month Treasury bond carrying a higher interest rate. The last three times this happened, the U.S. economy went into recession in 2008, 2001 and 1990.