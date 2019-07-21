Pitts: Donald Trump, America is not your house

“Go back where you came from?” We’ve heard that one often. It is less an expression of geographic reality — again, three of the women you slurred were born in the USA -— than it is of white fear. The notion that you live here on probation if you are black or brown is one of racism’s oldest canards. And it was not surprising to see members of your party offer tepid rebukes of your behavior or none at all, while stepping gingerly around the "r" word like a body on the sidewalk.