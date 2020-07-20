Karens shouldn’t be so sensitive | COMMENTARY

I’d hardly be the first person — and neither are you — whose name was a synonym for something objectionable. Former Vice President Richard Bruce Cheney and the great comic actor Richard Wayne Van Dyke both go by a nickname that connotes the male sexual organ or a very unpleasant man. Singer John Legend and comedian John Oliver share a name the dictionary defines as a toilet or a man who patronizes a prostitute. And I’d imagine Black boxer Thomas “Hitman” Hearns and Black radio host Tom Joyner do not particularly enjoy being called out in public by their nieces and nephews.