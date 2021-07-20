Criminal justice reform has made Marilyn Mosby a lightning rod in Baltimore, but the prosecutor’s progressive policies are based on research | COMMENTARY

Leaders should be guided by science and data. We cannot allow anecdotes to drive us. The recent Fells Point furor is a case in point. In a letter to city leaders, 30 business owners threatened to withhold taxes until Ms. Mosby reversed her new approach to focus on violent crime (among other issues). They claim that “a culture of lawlessness rarely remains confined to petty offenses and invariably leads to the kinds of violence and tragedy.” This non-factual assertion and misinformed perception is widely contradicted not only by the Hopkins research, but also by findings in Boston, where researchers discovered that not prosecuting low-level crime led to reductions in serious crime. Another study just published has shown that reductions in low-level arrests do not come at the cost of rising crime rates. In fact, research proves crime goes down when the coordinated focus is on violent criminals.