When kids fall behind in school, learning acceleration may work better than remediation | COMMENTARY

New research, gathered from more than 2 million students in more than 100,000 elementary math classrooms who used Zearn’s online math software this past fall, provides strong evidence that learning acceleration is the right approach. The research showed that students who experienced learning acceleration in math completed 27% more grade-level lessons than those who experienced remediation. Just as importantly, when they experienced just-in-time learning acceleration support, they struggled less with that grade-level work — debunking the idea that remediation “protects” students from becoming frustrated with work that’s too hard. The research shows that when we give students the chance to tackle challenging, grade-appropriate problems, and give them strategic support when they demonstrate they need it, all students can succeed.