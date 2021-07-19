Want to reduce overdose rates? Treat poverty first | COMMENTARY

When exploring solutions for low-income populations and its relationship to opioid overdose we must also address racial inequity. Black people are more than twice as likely as whites to not have access to substance use or mental health treatment. Black people are also prescribed buprenorphine, an opioid medication with less stigma and more convenience than methadone, less than whites. At the same time, Black people are criminalized and dehumanized for drug use at greater rates than whites. By continuing to apply race-neutral programs via race-neutral policies we uphold systems of white supremacy in substance use treatment. We need culturally sensitive programs that purposely honor the humanity of Black people, and we should direct resources to Black-led service organizations that have a track-record of success. There are promising examples of faith-based treatments specifically for Black people with substance use disorders. Policy changes that target the decriminalization of drug use would interrupt harm that Black people face and benefit all society by removing the burden of a criminal justice stamp.