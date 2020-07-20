Baltimore’s unfair, oppressive tax system | COMMENTARY

This redevelopment model works well in one respect, however: It comfortably supports a tax-privileged aristocracy with undue political influence. Three-quarters of Baltimoreans may think the city is on the wrong path, but an in-crowd of developers and city officials who cut deals with them see our current tax system as a route to wealth and power. The special credits that slash effective tax rates for the favored few pump up their profits and give them a cost advantage over outsiders or the small fry who haven’t “paid to play.” And inside City Hall, the ability to dole out crucial subsidies is a dependable source of campaign cash and job security.