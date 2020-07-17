Vetting a vice presidential candidate | COMMENTARY

Even in successful campaigns, sloppy background work can nearly undo years of careful planning. Our book on Spiro Agnew as Richard Nixon’s choice in 1968 offers a case in point. Marylanders will remember that Agnew had served less than two years as governor when Nixon put him on the Republican ticket in 1968. Agnew, like Ms. Palin, was largely unknown. A surprising number of people thought that a “Spiro Agnew” was some sort of shellfish. Agnew made numerous flubs on the campaign trail (“if you have seen one slum, you’ve seen them all”). Democrats responded by running “Agnew for Vice President?” television ads with a laugh track and the tag line, “This would be funny if it weren’t so serious.”