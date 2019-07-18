Will the Democratic left usher in a new era of taxing and spending?

It is fashionable to say that governments are inept, but they have accomplished much — public schools, libraries, police and fire protection, astronauts to the moon, Medicare and Medicaid, roads and bridges, electrification and other utilities, national defense, Social Security, extending civil and political rights, food safety, worker safety and so on. We need to improve government, not try to get around it. The challenges we face and the programs to ameliorate them don’t exhaust what we need to do. For example, we should have national service for our youth, continued exploration of space, and, probably, a guaranteed annual income at some point given the projections of artificial intelligence and the automation of work. Of course, to do all this we would need to increase taxes on more than the top 0.1%, but the benefits would be huge.