Former Baltimore police commissioner: Reform policing by creating a federal secretary of police | COMMENTARY

Local cities and counties must reexamine collective bargaining agreements with police unions. Discipline provisions now keep pace with deliberations about wages, benefits and working conditions. My father was a cop before police unions existed. Our family of four struggled on his meager salary. He worked seven days on, one day off. I believe in police unions. But as a former police commissioner, I know what it takes to remove bad apples from our profession. If you want to hold police chiefs accountable, remove discipline from collective bargaining.