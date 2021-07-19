Surfside condo tragedy will surely spur new Md. legislation in 2022, but first we must convene a study group | COMMENTARY

The recent tragedy of the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, Florida, will surely produce a large number of proposals in the 2022 legislative session designed to prevent similar incidents in Maryland and to impose stricter regulations on COCs. One example is cited in The Sun’s July 11 editorial supportive of legislation that would require COCs to conduct a reserve study every five years and to fully fund its recommendations. Such a bill (House Bill 313) was considered in the 2021 session as was another bill (House Bill 367) that would have created a state board to register, collect fees from and impose certain requirements on COCs and their boards. That proposal allowed for a 12% annual increase of an initial fee imposed on COCs by the proposed board.