Rejected as a juror

I guessed he was being held in jail by the clothes he wore; they looked to have been brought in for trial, but likely not from his closet. They were too big, the pant legs were rolled up, along with the shirtsleeves. There were four people in the back of the courtroom watching the jury selection, but I didn’t know if they were there to support Mr. James or the person he’s charged with killing. And then I was cut loose. I have no idea what happened next.