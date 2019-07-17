Md. must address OPEB debts

Just like Montgomery County, Maryland used to pay OPEB expenses as they came up, a method known as “pay-as-you-go.” This was fine, initially, when Maryland and other states had relatively few retirees and near-retirees, but the fiscal calculus changed as the size of state workforces grew, making it necessary for states to pre-fund these benefits in order to avoid a severe future financial reckoning. In 2008, the federal Government Accounting Standard Board advised all states and localities to create OPEB trust funds and begin pre-funding the OPEB the same way pension funds are funded.