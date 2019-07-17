Baltimore state’s attorney: Marijuana legalization must included marijuana justice

For these reasons, on Jan. 29, my office became one of the first in the country to decline to prosecute marijuana possession cases regardless of the weight of the drug or the holder’s criminal history. As I told members of Congress last week, my office is committed to developing policies that address racial disparities in the criminal justice system. Accordingly, I moved to vacate the marijuana convictions of nearly 5,000 individuals saddled with the collateral consequences of those convictions. Unfortunately, the courts have denied my request to right these past wrongs. So as of now, members of our community are living with the scarlet letter of a criminal record for an offense the city no longer prosecutes.