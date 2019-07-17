Harmful refugee barriers don’t protect U.S.

While the amicus brief addressed only the MPP, the union could have included many other Trump policies in its critique. Since taking office, the administration has launched a full-on assault on the admission and protection of refugees and others seeking safety in the United States. These policies have often been justified by casting refugees in the role of security threats, rather than persons seeking refuge. Naming the return to Mexico policy the “Migrant Protection Protocol” is itself emblematic — it provides no protection, nor is the protocol in accordance with U.S. or international law. It comes on top of efforts to separate families; prosecute asylum seekers for crossing the border without prior permission; make it more difficult for women fleeing extreme domestic abuse to gain asylum when their own governments will not protect them; speed up adjudication of asylum claims leaving refugees too little time to prepare their cases; and decrease the number of refugees admitted for resettlement to record low levels.