Do we all have Alzheimer’s? Drug makers might want you to think so | COMMENTARY

Given that the link between Alzheimer’s and plaque is unclear, it’s no surprise that none of the 25 trials of drugs that reduces plaque in Alzheimer’s patients has been successful in treating the disease. Aduhelm was approved on the basis of reducing plaque, but it has not been shown to improve cognition. It had a small effect of reducing clinical decline, possibly due to chance, in one of two large trials; the second showed no effect. Plaque doesn’t indicate future decline, either. In a study that followed people for up to 16 years, normal elderly people with plaque and pathologic brain changes typical of Alzheimer’s had the same risk of cognitive decline as those with no brain changes.