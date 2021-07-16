May the future of Afghanistan looks like its past | COMMENTARY

It was, and is, a beautiful country. Consider the magnificent Hindu Kush mountains blanketed in snow from early fall through late spring, the incredible azure waters of the lakes at Band-e Amir National Park and the wonders of the two Buddhas carved into the mountainside in Bamiyan. I was crushed when the Taliban blew them up in 2001, saddened by the destruction of the two 6th century statues and remembering how mesmerizing it was to stand at their feet and see them towering overhead. Even more fun was climbing through the network of caves alongside one of the statues and standing on the head of a giant Buddha. Perhaps someday they will be restored.