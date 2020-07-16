Mask wearing: You have a right to put your health at risk, but not others’ | COMMENTARY

The fallacy of faux libertarianism is thinking that liberty rights have unlimited scopes, that one’s right to freedom of association, for example, means a right to get together with anyone, at any time, under any circumstances, even if doing so endangers others. If liberty rights had unlimited scopes, then there could be no legitimate laws or social norms — since all laws and norms limit liberty in some way or another. That means that, if faux libertarianism were correct, then the only legitimate government would be no government at all, which is to say anarchy as opposed to civil society. And if no social norms were legitimate, then each of us would lack not only legal rights but also moral rights. In that case, we would have no right to liberty or anything else.