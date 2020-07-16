Gov. Hogan’s new book: Another chance to dump on Baltimore | COMMENTARY

The Sun wrote around that time about Baltimore City Council members and ministers who praised local gang leaders for helping to quell the violence. This is not a popular talking point for Republicans (and party members criticized the idea at the time), but crime intervention models that engage those from the community have been shown to work in preventing violence. Why would the same tactic not work during a riot? Who is a young kid more likely to hear out, a politician who has never shown interest in their neighborhood, or somebody they know from the streets?